BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

