BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

BJ opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

