Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.11-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-1.422 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.87.

BKI stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

