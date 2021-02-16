Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 6%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.78 and last traded at $82.13. 1,894,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 840,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

