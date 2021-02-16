Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 6%

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.78 and last traded at $82.13. 1,894,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 840,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.
BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
