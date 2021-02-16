Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,785 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.58% of Blackbaud worth $73,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,241. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

