Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

