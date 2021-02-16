BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.21. 25,391,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 81,842,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

