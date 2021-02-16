BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $346,249.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012663 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,489,695 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

