BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.