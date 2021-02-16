BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of EGF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.