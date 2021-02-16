BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EGF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

