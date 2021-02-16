BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BME opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

