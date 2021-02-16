BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of JD.com worth $3,672,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

