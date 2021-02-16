BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Synopsys worth $3,312,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

