BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,158,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 251,085 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of Visa worth $27,813,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,631,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $356,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.13. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

