BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,916,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,746,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,787,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.