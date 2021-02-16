BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,868,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of L3Harris Technologies worth $3,188,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

