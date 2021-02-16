BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.54% of Eaton worth $3,609,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.