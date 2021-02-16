BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $3,940,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

