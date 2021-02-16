BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,189,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.55% of The Progressive worth $4,369,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

