BlackRock Inc. Has $2.84 Billion Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.07% of SBA Communications worth $2,841,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SBA Communications by 143.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 306.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.54. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

