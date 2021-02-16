BlackRock Inc. Has $3.60 Billion Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,563,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of Waste Management worth $3,604,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 96.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

