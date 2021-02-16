BlackRock Inc. Has $4.40 Billion Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,639,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,281,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.78% of The Southern worth $4,400,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in The Southern by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

