BlackRock Inc. Has $4.70 Billion Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of FedEx worth $4,702,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.