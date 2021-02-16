BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.46% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,698,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

