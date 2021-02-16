BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.69% of Northrop Grumman worth $2,891,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $297.36 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $374.39. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.65 and a 200 day moving average of $313.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

