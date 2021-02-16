BlackRock Inc. Purchases 154,093 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of CoStar Group worth $3,235,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $905.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.