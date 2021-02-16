BlackRock Inc. Purchases 82,102 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.98% of Roper Technologies worth $3,157,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.40.

ROP stock opened at $396.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.63 and a 200-day moving average of $414.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

