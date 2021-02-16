BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.93% of Electronic Arts worth $3,301,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,611. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

