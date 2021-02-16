BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,739,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,357,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.22% of Ross Stores worth $3,161,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

