BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,501,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $4,356,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

