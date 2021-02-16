BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,617,739 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,701,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,617,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.24% of CSX worth $4,328,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

