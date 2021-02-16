BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,072 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.85% of KLA worth $3,138,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $334.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.