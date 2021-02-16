BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,780,905 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,489,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,780,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Emerson Electric worth $3,173,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.