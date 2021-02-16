BlackRock Inc. Sells 385,807 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172,378 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 385,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.63% of Xilinx worth $3,001,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

