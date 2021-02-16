BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,197,288 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,144,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,197,288 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.63% of Marathon Petroleum worth $2,859,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

