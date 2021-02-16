BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Shares Gap Down to $180.00

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.35), but opened at GBX 174 ($2.27). BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.40), with a volume of 5,588 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.61 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L)’s payout ratio is presently -24.73%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

