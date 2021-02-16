BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 14th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 66.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 692,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 131.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 697,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 395,667 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

