BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,245. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

