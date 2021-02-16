BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.26

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 91889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
