BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.26

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 91889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

