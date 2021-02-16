Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 14th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
