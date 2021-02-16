BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. BLAST has a market cap of $47,075.32 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006966 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008202 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,584,656 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

