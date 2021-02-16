Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.65. Approximately 9,739,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,553,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.