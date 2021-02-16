Blocknet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,039.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $34,039.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,507,741 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

