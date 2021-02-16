Blockpass One Day Volume Reaches $1,993.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00849152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047705 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.16 or 0.05036928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.