BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $26.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007065 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008400 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,241,414 coins and its circulating supply is 26,698,448 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.