BLOCKv (VEE) Tops One Day Volume of $225,173.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $225,173.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars.

