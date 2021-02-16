Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading Up 5.7%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 1,765,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,524,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $94,361.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399 over the last ninety days. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

