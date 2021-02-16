Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price fell 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.35. 8,179,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 4,771,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $7,019,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

