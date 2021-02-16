Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Tops $2.99 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $113.52 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00006055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.52 or 0.00262511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00081538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00426555 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185163 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

