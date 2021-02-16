Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 9.9%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.00. 1,016,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,011,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

